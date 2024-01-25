FY2024 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $19.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.03. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.79 per share.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

