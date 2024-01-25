FY2024 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $19.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.03. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.79 per share.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS.
AutoNation Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at AutoNation
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
