FY2024 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 98,208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 322,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 181,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,176.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 431,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

