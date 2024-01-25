General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $238,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 33.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.