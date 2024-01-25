Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genpact in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

