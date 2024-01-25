GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 8.4%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.52. 1,251,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,565,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

