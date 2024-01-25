Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) vs. Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Critical Analysis

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 21.45% 39.30% 13.45% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 1 8 5 0 2.29 Ambrx Biopharma 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gilead Sciences and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $87.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus price target of $24.13, indicating a potential downside of 12.75%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Ambrx Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.28 billion 3.63 $4.59 billion $4.66 17.07 Ambrx Biopharma $7.40 million 235.96 -$78.00 million N/A N/A

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Ambrx Biopharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc., and Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc., as well as a partnership with Assembly Biosciences, Inc. to develop next-generation therapeutics for serious viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2. The company also has preclinical and clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates using Ambrx technology. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

