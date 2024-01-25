Girard Partners LTD. Sells 309 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $151.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

