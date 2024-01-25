Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 37,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 14,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

About Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.