Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. 1,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHIC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,623 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 3,062.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

