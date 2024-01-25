Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.