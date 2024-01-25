Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.56.

Shares of GWO opened at C$43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.74. The firm has a market cap of C$40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$34.06 and a 12 month high of C$44.24.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1481123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. In other news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$1,575,969.33. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $11,928,863 in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

