Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.10 and last traded at $51.21. 35,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 224,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 519,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $23,182,726.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,248,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,292,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.