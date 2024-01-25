Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Plains traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 155811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

