Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 13,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 52,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Greenpro Capital Trading Down 8.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.
Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 83.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenpro Capital
Greenpro Capital Company Profile
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greenpro Capital
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.