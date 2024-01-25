Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 13,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 52,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Greenpro Capital Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 83.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.