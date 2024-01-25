Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $45.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $45.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $45.31. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $45.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $39.42 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $270.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.66 and a 200-day moving average of $269.70. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $191.23 and a one year high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

