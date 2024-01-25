Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 283,628 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 182,846 shares.The stock last traded at $117.21 and had previously closed at $116.88.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Lane
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.