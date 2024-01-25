Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 22,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 621,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $355,172.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($8.00). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Harbor Custom Development had a negative return on equity of 1,462.47% and a negative net margin of 96.94%.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

