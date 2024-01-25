HC Wainwright Comments on Sensus Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.58%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

