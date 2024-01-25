HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for electroCore in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.50). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 153.68%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 million.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

