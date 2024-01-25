HC Wainwright Weighs in on Scilex Holding’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Scilex in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scilex’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Scilex alerts:

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. Scilex had a negative net margin of 245.17% and a negative return on equity of 437.77%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Scilex in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Scilex

Scilex Stock Performance

SCLX opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Scilex has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Scilex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Scilex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Scilex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.