Head-To-Head Analysis: Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Mercantile Bank pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 27.09% 17.26% 1.61% Bank of Nova Scotia 10.47% 11.87% 0.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $303.50 million 2.18 $82.22 million $5.13 8.04 Bank of Nova Scotia $52.53 billion 1.05 $5.49 billion $4.29 10.63

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank of Nova Scotia 1 4 0 0 1.80

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.35%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and retail automotive financing solutions. It also provides business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. In addition, it provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternatives, and institutional funds. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

