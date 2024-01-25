Head-To-Head Comparison: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AGNC Investment and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Redwood Trust 0 2 5 1 2.88

Earnings and Valuation

Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $8.39, suggesting a potential upside of 21.23%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

This table compares AGNC Investment and Redwood Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $386.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.12 -$163.52 million ($0.67) -10.33

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwood Trust.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Redwood Trust -9.46% 3.29% 0.27%

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Redwood Trust pays out -95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

