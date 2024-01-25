Head to Head Review: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) versus Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 6.75% 11.55% 6.68% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Bellway shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Century Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $4.51 billion 0.60 $525.13 million $7.69 11.05 Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 21.75

This table compares Century Communities and Bellway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Century Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bellway pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Century Communities pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bellway pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Century Communities has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Century Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Century Communities and Bellway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bellway 0 1 1 0 2.50

Century Communities currently has a consensus target price of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.78%. Given Century Communities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Bellway.

Summary

Century Communities beats Bellway on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

