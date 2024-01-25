Head to Head Review: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Playtika and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Playtika alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 7 4 0 2.25 Toast 1 11 8 0 2.35

Playtika currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.81%. Toast has a consensus target price of $20.74, suggesting a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Toast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.14% -76.82% 11.35% Toast -8.59% -27.94% -17.20%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Playtika and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Playtika has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Toast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Toast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.62 billion 1.05 $275.30 million $0.78 9.56 Toast $2.73 billion 2.54 -$275.00 million ($0.63) -25.86

Playtika has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toast beats Playtika on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels. It also provides Toast Flex, an hardware for on-counter order and pay; Toast Go, an integrated handheld POS device; Toast Tap, a card reader for accepting EMV-contactless payments; Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut, an online ordering and consumer Toast TakeOut application; First-Party Delivery, a toast delivery service; POS integration for restaurants using third-party delivery services to order intake and eliminate the need for extra third-party tablets; and loyalty, email marketing, and Toast Gift Cards services. In addition, the company offers Payroll & Team Management solution for employee performance and satisfaction; Employee management tools, such as Sling for Toast that provide streamlined scheduling and team communication; Toast Pay Card & PayOut, which offers eligible workers instant access to a portion of their tips and wages; and Tips Manager solution that automates the tip-pooling process. Further, it provides xtraCHEF a suite of back-office tools, such as accounts payable automation, inventory management, ingredient price tracker, and recipe costing for restaurants; Payment Processing, capital funding, and purchase financing solutions; insights and reporting on real-time sales, menu, and labor data; Toast Partner Connect, a portal that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to partners; and a suite of bi-directional application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.