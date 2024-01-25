Head-To-Head Survey: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) versus Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of 5.67, indicating that its stock price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Cardio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $70,000.00 81.67 -$15.18 million ($0.06) -0.95 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Cardio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -166.65% Cardio Diagnostics N/A -293.45% -137.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

