Head-To-Head Survey: Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) versus Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03% Mogo -154.76% -16.08% -7.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Netcapital and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Mogo has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 331.03%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Netcapital.

Netcapital has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.49 million 0.31 $2.95 million $0.47 0.39 Mogo $53.03 million 0.68 -$127.44 million ($2.99) -0.48

Netcapital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Netcapital beats Mogo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians. It also offers digital loans and mortgages. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from various fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

