Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $23.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.