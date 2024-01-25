HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

NYSE HEI opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. HEICO has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

