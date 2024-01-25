Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q1 guidance at $0.92 to $0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.90 to $4.10 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Hologic by 1,727.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

