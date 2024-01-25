Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $23,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

