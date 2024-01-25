Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 198,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,480,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

