HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 7.2% Higher

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.15. 37,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 73,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

