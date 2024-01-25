Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $258.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

