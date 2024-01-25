Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.60 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.72.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
