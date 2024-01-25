Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Down 0.7%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 4,713,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,733,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.48.

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

