Impellam Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.50 (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of IPEL stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £374.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,471.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 774.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 713.75. Impellam Group has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($12.07).
