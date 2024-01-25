Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$77.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMO. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.67.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$75.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.27. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.25 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.3791946 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

