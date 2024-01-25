Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBTX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of IBTX opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

