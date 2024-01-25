Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Trading Up 10%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

