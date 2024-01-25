INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Up 5.5%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.68. 60,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 81,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

INmune Bio Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $210.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 12,246.88% and a negative return on equity of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of INmune Bio

In related news, Director Scott Juda acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in INmune Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in INmune Bio by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

