Insider Selling: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Major Shareholder Sells 3,703,703 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 246,886 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.2% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 143,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.