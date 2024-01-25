Insider Selling: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Major Shareholder Sells 3,703,703 Shares of Stock

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.15.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
