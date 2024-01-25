Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Down 2.6%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.76 and last traded at $193.10. Approximately 25,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 210,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.