Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Shares Up 0.1%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.61 and last traded at $154.61. 7,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 3,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.42.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

