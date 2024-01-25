Intel Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of -122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,927,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after buying an additional 173,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 400,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

