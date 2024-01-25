International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Tower Hill Mines

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

