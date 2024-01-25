International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Tower Hill Mines
In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is a Dividend King?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.