Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.20.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $370.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

