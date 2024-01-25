Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,857,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 302,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.66.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.