Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 345.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 878,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 681,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $159,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $60.96 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $240.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

