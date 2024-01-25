Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

