Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,393 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical volume of 1,528 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.1 %

OVV stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after acquiring an additional 507,562 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,852,000. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,527,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.